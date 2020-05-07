Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 7, 2020, Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Cutera hereby incorporates by reference herein the information set forth in its press release dated May 7, 2020, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. Except as otherwise provided in the press release, the press release speaks only as of the date of such press release and it shall not create any implication that the affairs of Cutera have continued unchanged since such date.

The Company will host a live audio webcast for interested parties commencing Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT), during which the Company will discuss the financial results. The conference call will be available to interested parties through a live audio webcast and accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Cutera corporate website at www.cutera.com.

The information provided to this Item 2.02 is to be considered “furnished” to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any of Cutera’s reports or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such report or filing.

Except for the historical information contained in this report, the statements made by Cutera are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Cutera’s future financial performance could differ significantly from the expectations of management and from results expressed or implied in the press release. Please refer to the last paragraph of the text portion of the press release for further discussion about forward-looking statements. For further information on risk factors, please refer to “Risk Factors” contained in Cutera’s most recently filed Form 10-K and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto. Cutera disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

About Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers. Each of its laser and other energy-based platforms consists of one or more hand pieces and a console that incorporates a universal graphical user interface, a laser or other energy-based module, control system software and high voltage electronics. enlighten is a dual wavelength (1,064 nanometer + 532 nanometer) and dual pulse duration (750 picosecond (ps) and 2 nanosecond (ns)) laser system. excel V is a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform designed for the core-market of dermatologists and plastic surgeons.