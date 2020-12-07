SEC Filings Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Amendment to Solar Capital Ltd. Loan and Security Agreement

On December 4, 2020, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. and Solar Capital Ltd. entered into a Seventh Amendment, or the Seventh Amendment, to our loan and security agreement dated March 15, 2019, or the Term Loan Facility. The Seventh Amendment extends the interest only period available under the Term Loan Facility until March 1, 2022 (or September 1, 2022 if certain revenue milestones are achieved), extends the maturity date of the Term Loan Facility to September 1, 2024 (or March 1, 2025 if certain revenue milestones are achieved), and resets mandatory prepayment fees as of the date of the Seventh Amendment. In addition, in connection with the Seventh Amendment, the final fee due at maturity and the additional fee due at the earlier of certain exit events (as described in the Term Loan Facility) or achievement of certain revenue milestones were increased by 2% and 1%, respectively.

A copy of the Seventh Amendment is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing description of the Seventh Amendment is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Seventh Amendment.

Amendment to Securities Purchase Agreement and 6.0% Convertible Debentures

As previously disclosed, on August 12, 2019, we issued $20,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.0% Convertible Debentures due 2024, or the Notes, to a Securities Purchase Agreement, or the Purchase Agreement, with certain purchasers named therein, or the Purchasers. As of September 30, 2020, $20,600,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were outstanding, including additional principal amounts representing accrued interest under the terms of the Notes.

On December 4, 2020, we entered into an Amendment to the Purchase Agreement and the Notes, or the Notes Amendment, to which the maturity date of $20,445,500 aggregate principal amount of the Notes was extended to August 12, 2026.

A copy of the Notes Amendment is filed as Exhibit 10.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing description of the Notes Amendment is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment.

Item 9.01 Exhibits

(d) Exhibits