COUNTERPATH CORPORATION (TSE:PATH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

On December 7, 2020, we issued a news release announcing the entry into an agreement and plan of Merger, dated as of December 6, 2020, by and among CounterPath Corporation (the \”Company\”), Alianza, Inc. (\”Alianza\”) and Counterpath Merger Sub Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alianza, to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, Alianza has agreed to acquire CounterPath Corporation. A copy of the news release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, this current report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be \”filed\” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the \”Exchange Act\”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company plans to file relevant materials with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the \”SEC\”), including a proxy statement on Schedule 14A. Promptly after filing its definitive proxy statement with the SEC, the Company will mail the definitive proxy statement to each stockholder entitled to vote at the meeting of the Company\’s stockholders relating to the transaction. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ANY DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION THAT THE COMPANY WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION. The definitive proxy statement, the preliminary proxy statement, and other relevant materials in connection with the transaction (when they become available) and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC\’s website (www.sec.gov). In addition, security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement from the Company by contacting Chief Executive Officer by mail at Attn: Chief Executive Officer, Suite 300, One Bentall Centre, 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V7X 1M3, Canada.

Certain Information Regarding Participants

The Company, Alianza, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company\’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in its proxy statement for the Company\’s annual meeting of stockholders held on September 24, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on August 21, 2020, as supplemented by the Company\’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 15, 2020. To the extent holdings of such directors and executive officers in the Company\’s securities are not reported, or have changed since the amounts described in the proxy statement for the Company\’s annual meeting of stockholders held on September 24, 2020, such changes may be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when they become available. You may obtain these documents (when they become available) free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

COUNTERPATH CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exhibit99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Counterpath Corporation: Exhibit 99.1 – Filed by newsfilecorp.com CounterPath Enters into Definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger to be Acquired by Alianza,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About COUNTERPATH CORPORATION (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications (UC) services, including voice, video, messaging and collaboration functionality, over their Internet Protocol (IP)-based networks. The Company’s solutions range from software products to cloud-based services. Its software products include applications for smartphones, tablets and desktop computers, a Software Development Kit (SDK) for software developers seeking to add voice, video and messaging capabilities to their existing applications, and server-based software solutions for configuring, managing and supporting softphones and for deploying messaging and collaboration services. These software products are also available to customers in the form of cloud-based hosted services. The Company is focused on selling its software products to enterprises, telecommunication service providers and channel partners.