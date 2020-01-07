Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
EX-99.1 2 a52154137_ex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Anika Therapeutics to Acquire Parcus Medical and Arthrosurface Accelerates Revenue Growth through Broadened Joint Preservation and Restoration Product Portfolio,…
About Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company offers therapeutic pain management solutions. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing approximately 20 products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. It orthopedic medicine portfolio consists of marketed (ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC) and pipeline (CINGAL and HYALOFAST in the United States) products to alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA and aiding cartilage repair and regeneration. Its therapeutic offerings consist of products in the areas, such as Orthobiologics, Dermal, Surgical, Ophthalmic and Veterinary. It offers products made from HA based on two technologies: HYAFF, which is a solid form of HA, and ACP gel, an autocross-linked polymer of HA. Its orthobiologics products primarily consist of viscosupplementation and regenerative orthopedics products. Its viscosupplementation franchise includes ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL.