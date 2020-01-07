SEC Filings Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On January 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the execution of agreements to acquire Parcus Medical, LLC and ArthroSurface, Inc. The full text of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in Item 8.01 of this report, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the registrant, whether made before, on or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference to such filing. The information contained in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.