Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01

On January 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the execution of agreements to acquire Parcus Medical, LLC and ArthroSurface, Inc. The full text of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information contained in Item 8.01 of this report, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the registrant, whether made before, on or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference to such filing. The information contained in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.
About Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company offers therapeutic pain management solutions. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing approximately 20 products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. It orthopedic medicine portfolio consists of marketed (ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC) and pipeline (CINGAL and HYALOFAST in the United States) products to alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA and aiding cartilage repair and regeneration. Its therapeutic offerings consist of products in the areas, such as Orthobiologics, Dermal, Surgical, Ophthalmic and Veterinary. It offers products made from HA based on two technologies: HYAFF, which is a solid form of HA, and ACP gel, an autocross-linked polymer of HA. Its orthobiologics products primarily consist of viscosupplementation and regenerative orthopedics products. Its viscosupplementation franchise includes ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL.

