CVR ENERGY, INC. (NYSE:CVI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

CVR ENERGY, INC. (NYSE:CVI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Beginning January 7, 2020, the Company will begin using the Slide Presentation (the “Slide Presentation”), which contains forward-looking statements, in meetings with certain current and potential investors and analysts. The Slide Presentation, available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.CVREnergy.com, is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K (“Current Report”) and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Current Report and Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished, not filed, to Items 7.01 and 9.01 of Form 8-K. Accordingly, the information in Items 7.01 and 9.01 of this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1, will not be subject to liability under Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated by reference. The furnishing of information in this report, Exhibit 99.1 is not intended to, and does not, constitute a determination of admission by the Company that the information in this report is material or complete, or that investors should consider this information before making an investment decision with respect to any security of the Company or any of its affiliates.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibits are being “furnished” as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K:
CVR Energy, Inc. (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). The Company’s Refining Partnership is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels. Its Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The petroleum business consists of a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. The nitrogen fertilizer business consists of UAN and ammonia products.

