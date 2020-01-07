CVR ENERGY, INC. (NYSE:CVI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
EX-99.1 2 investorpresentationjanu.htm EX-99.1 investorpresentationjanu January 2020 IR Presentation Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements (“FLS”) which are protected as FLS under the PSLRA,…
About CVR ENERGY, INC. (NYSE:CVI)
CVR Energy, Inc. (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). The Company’s Refining Partnership is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels. Its Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The petroleum business consists of a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. The nitrogen fertilizer business consists of UAN and ammonia products.