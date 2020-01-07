SEC Filings CVR ENERGY, INC. (NYSE:CVI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Beginning January 7, 2020, the Company will begin using the Slide Presentation (the “Slide Presentation”), which contains forward-looking statements, in meetings with certain current and potential investors and analysts. The Slide Presentation, available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.CVREnergy.com, is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K (“Current Report”) and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Current Report and Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished, not filed, to Items 7.01 and 9.01 of Form 8-K. Accordingly, the information in Items 7.01 and 9.01 of this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1, will not be subject to liability under Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated by reference. The furnishing of information in this report, Exhibit 99.1 is not intended to, and does not, constitute a determination of admission by the Company that the information in this report is material or complete, or that investors should consider this information before making an investment decision with respect to any security of the Company or any of its affiliates.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are being “furnished” as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K: