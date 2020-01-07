PEERLOGIX, INC. (OTCMKTS:LOGX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On November 26, 2019, Walter Ray Colwell tendered his resignation as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of PeerLogix, Inc. (the “Company”). Mr. Colwell’s resignation as the CEO is not a result of any disagreements with the Company regarding its the operations, policies or practices.



About PEERLOGIX, INC. (OTCMKTS:LOGX)

PeerLogix, Inc., formerly Realco International, Inc., is an advertising technology and data aggregation company. The Company is engaged in providing software as a service (SAAS) platform, which enables the tracking and cataloguing of Torrent files and Torrent networks in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. The Company developed and deployed a mobile and digital advertisement-serving platform utilizing such data to provide targeted placement of digital advertisements. Its patent pending platform collects Torrent data, including Internet protocol (IP) addresses of the uploading and downloading parties, the name, file type, media type, and genre of media downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.