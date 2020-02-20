ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On February 20, 2020, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI,” “we,” or “us”) issued a press release announcing that we will release our fourth quarter and year-to-date 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2020, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. We will host a conference call with the investment community at 10:30am, Eastern Time on February 27, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release, dated February 20, 2020, issued by ANI



ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Exhibit

About ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company’s focused areas of product development include anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. Its generic products include Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone, Etodolac, Flecainide, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema, Methazolamide, Metoclopramide Syrup, Nimodipine, Opium Tincture, Oxycodone Oral Solution, Propafenone and Vancomycin. Its branded products include Cortenema, Lithobid, Reglan and Vancocin. It has over two pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities located in Baudette, Minnesota that are capable of producing oral solid dose products, as well as liquids and topicals, controlled substances, and potent products. Its two facilities have a combined manufacturing, packaging and laboratory capacity totaling approximately 173,000 square feet.