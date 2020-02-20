ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 20, 2020, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (the “Company,” “we” or “us”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is being furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1. As set forth in the press release, the Company hosted a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 on February 20, 2020 at [8:30] a.m. E.D.T. The archived webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b7rmhiy2 and/or through the Company’s website at www.rewalk.com under the “Investors” section for 30 days after the completion of the call.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing exoskeletons that allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk. The Company offers ReWalk, an exoskeleton that uses its tilt-sensor technology, and an on-board computer and motion sensors to drive motorized legs that power movement. The Company’s ReWalk designs focus on people with paraplegia, a spinal cord injury resulting in complete or incomplete paralysis of the legs, who have the use of their upper bodies and arms. The Company offers various products, which include ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation. The Company’s ReWalk Personal is designed for use by individuals at home and in their communities, and is custom-fit for each user. The Company’s ReWalk Rehabilitation is designed for the clinical rehabilitation environment where it provides exercise and therapy.