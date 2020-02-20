Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) plans to participate in the Monthly Investor Conference hosted by the OTC Markets Group Inc. on virtualinvestorconferences.com and present an updated investor presentation. A copy of the investor presentation will be posted to the Company’s website at ir.medicinemantechnologies.com and a copy thereof is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

The information under this Item 7.01 and the investor presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished by the Company to Item 7.01. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information contained under this Item 7.01 and the investor presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section. In addition, this information shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.