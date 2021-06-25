vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On June 25, 2021, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) filed a Prospectus Supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) in connection with its previously disclosed Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement (as amended, the “Sales Agreement”) with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (“Cantor Fitzgerald”), to increase the size of the at-the-market offering to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, through or to Cantor Fitzgerald, as sales agent or principal, shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, by an aggregate offering price of $50.0 million (the “Shares”).

The issuance and sale, if any, of the Shares by the Company under the Sales Agreement will be made to the Company’s effective registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-254445), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2021, amended on April 9, 2021 and declared effective on April 20, 2021. The offering is described in the Company’s Prospectus dated April 20, 2021, as supplemented by a Prospectus Supplement dated June 25, 2021, as filed with the SEC on June 25, 2021.

The legal opinion of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP relating to the validity of the Shares is filed as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Shares under the Sales Agreement nor shall there be any sale of such Shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. Exhibit

EX-5.1 2 vtvt-ex51_14.htm EX-5.1 vtvt-ex51_14.htm Exhibit 5.1 Paul,…

About vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial. Its type II diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator (GKA), for which it has completed enrollment in its Phase IIb clinical trial, and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1r), for which it began enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial. It has over three additional programs in various stages of clinical development for the prevention of muscle weakness and the treatment of inflammatory disorders.