AMREP CORPORATION (NYSE:AXR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

AMREP CORP. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm2022915d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 $1,…

About AMREP CORPORATION (NYSE:AXR)

Amrep Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through two segments: real estate operations and fulfillment services. The Company conducts its real estate business through AMREP Southwest Inc. (AMREP Southwest) and its subsidiaries, with its activities occurring primarily in the City of Rio Rancho and certain adjoining areas of Sandoval County, New Mexico. The real estate operations include land sales and lease activities. Its fulfillment services is offered through its subsidiary Palm Coast Data LLC (Palm Coast) and its affiliates. Its fulfillment services business performs fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, print and digital marketing solutions, and product fulfillment warehousing, processing and distribution.