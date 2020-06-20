ROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Files An 8-K Other Events
About ROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RMTI)
Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process. Its lead branded drug, Triferic is indicated for iron maintenance. Triferic is an iron compound that is delivered to hemodialysis patients through dialysate, replacing the iron loss that occurs during their dialysis treatment. Its generic drug, Calcitriol, is indicated for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. It manufactures, sells, delivers and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, along with a range of ancillary products.