ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 18, 2020, Alimera Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the following proposals were submitted to the stockholders of the Company, as set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on April 29, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”):

On the record date, there were (a) 5,028,882 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote on the basis of one vote per share and (b) shares of our outstanding Series A Preferred Stock entitled to 542,373 votes. Of the 5,571,255 votes that were eligible to be cast by the holders of common stock and Series A Preferred Stock at the Annual Meeting, 4,351,570 votes, or approximately 78.1% of the total, were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, constituting a quorum. The number of votes cast for, against or withheld, as well as abstentions and broker non-votes, if applicable, in respect of each such matter is set forth below:

The Company’s stockholders elected the following directors to serve as Class I directors until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The votes regarding the election of these directors were as follows:

The Company’s stockholders ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The votes regarding this proposal were as follows:

The Company’s stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers. The votes regarding this proposal were as follows: