FUEL TECH, INC. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.>
On June 16 2020, Fuel Tech, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, at which the stockholders voted upon: (a) the election of Vincent J. Arnone, Douglas G. Bailey, Sharon L. Jones, James J. Markowsky, Thomas S. Shaw, Jr. and Dennis L. Zeitler to the Company’s Board of Directors until the Company’s next Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until they resign or their respective successors are duly elected and qualified; (b) a proposal (i) to adopt an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to: effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock at a ratio of not less than one-for-five (1:5) and not more than one-for-twenty (1:20), and (ii) to reduce proportionately the shares of Common Stock authorized for issuance; (c) the ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm; and (d) an advisory vote on executive compensation.
The stockholders elected all six directors, approved the amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation, approved the ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm and approved, on an advisory, non-binding basis, the Company’s executive compensation.
The number of votes cast for or against (or withheld) and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each matter voted upon, as applicable, are set forth below.
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
Proposal 2: A proposal (i) to adopt an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to: effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock at a ratio of not less than one-for-five (1:5) and not more than one-for-twenty (1:20), and (ii) to reduce proportionately the shares of Common Stock authorized for issuance.
Proposal 3: Ratification of RSM US LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm
Proposal 4: Advisory vote on executive compensation
About FUEL TECH, INC. (NASDAQ:FTEK)
Fuel Tech, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and application of technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency and engineering services. It operates through three segments: Air Pollution Control technology, FUEL CHEM technology and Fuel Conversion. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to manage nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and chemical kinetics modeling (CKM) boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace. The Fuel Conversion segment represents the CARBONITE fuel conversion process and technology.
An ad to help with our costs