SEC Filings FUEL TECH, INC. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

FUEL TECH, INC. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.>

On June 16 2020, Fuel Tech, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, at which the stockholders voted upon: (a) the election of Vincent J. Arnone, Douglas G. Bailey, Sharon L. Jones, James J. Markowsky, Thomas S. Shaw, Jr. and Dennis L. Zeitler to the Company’s Board of Directors until the Company’s next Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until they resign or their respective successors are duly elected and qualified; (b) a proposal (i) to adopt an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to: effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock at a ratio of not less than one-for-five (1:5) and not more than one-for-twenty (1:20), and (ii) to reduce proportionately the shares of Common Stock authorized for issuance; (c) the ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm; and (d) an advisory vote on executive compensation.

The stockholders elected all six directors, approved the amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation, approved the ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm and approved, on an advisory, non-binding basis, the Company’s executive compensation.

The number of votes cast for or against (or withheld) and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each matter voted upon, as applicable, are set forth below.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Proposal 2: A proposal (i) to adopt an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to: effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock at a ratio of not less than one-for-five (1:5) and not more than one-for-twenty (1:20), and (ii) to reduce proportionately the shares of Common Stock authorized for issuance.

Proposal 3: Ratification of RSM US LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm

Proposal 4: Advisory vote on executive compensation