AMES NATIONAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ATLO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Story continues below

On July 8, 2020, the Company announced the declaration of a cash dividend. A copy of the press release dated July 10, 2020 is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits

(d) The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Report.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 News Release dated July 10, 2020

AMES NATIONAL CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_193492.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_193492.htm Exhibit 99.1 PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: JOHN P. NELSON PRESIDENT (515) 232-6251 July 10,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About AMES NATIONAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation is a bank holding company for five community banks. The Company operates through banking segment. The Company owns approximately 100% of the stock of over five banking subsidiaries consisting of approximately two national banks and over three state-chartered banks. All of the Company’s operations are conducted in the State of Iowa and primarily within the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk and Story where the Company’s banking subsidiaries are located. The Banks offer a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits of various types, ranging from money market accounts to longer-term certificates of deposit. The Banks also offer retirement accounts, such as individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The Banks provide financial products, such as Internet banking and trust services for customers and communities.