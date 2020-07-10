DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Files An 8-K Bankruptcy or Receivership

Item 1.03 Bankruptcy or Receivership.

Story continues below

On July 8, 2020, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., as the court-appointed monitor for DAVIDsTEA Inc. (the “Company”), a corporation incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, DavidsTea (USA), Inc., in proceedings (the “Canadian Proceedings”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the “CCAA”) pending before the Québec Superior Court (the “Canadian Court”), filed petitions under Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code for recognition of the Canadian Proceedings and related relief. On July 9, 2020, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “U.S. Court”) entered an order provisionally recognizing the Canadian Proceedings and enforcing the first day order issued by the Canadian Court on July 8, 2020 (the “U.S. Order”), in effect providing protection to the Company and its subsidiary from creditor action against their U.S. assets.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On July 9, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing (i) that the U.S. Court entered the U.S. Order and (ii) that the Company is sending notices to terminate leases for 82 of its stores in Canada and all 42 of its stores in the United States. The lease terminations will take effect in 30 days. All 100 remaining Company stores have been closed since March 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will remain so until further notice.

The Company’s restructuring efforts are focused primarily on exiting unprofitable stores and right-sizing its Canadian brick and mortar footprint, in the context of an increasingly challenging retail environment, further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s objective is to create a leaner and more efficient company and to accelerate its transition to an online retailer and wholesaler of high-quality tea and accessories, better positioned for long-term growth.

A copy of the press release related to this announcement is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference to this Item 8.01.

Cautionary Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans or assumptions regarding future events or future results and there are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The following cautionary statements are being made to the provisions of the Act and with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Act. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “approximately”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates” or “anticipates” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our restructuring process, the COVID-19 pandemic, our strategy of transitioning to e-commerce and wholesale sales, future sales through our e-commerce and wholesale channels, the closing of certain of our retail stores, future lease liabilities, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and prospects, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global macroeconomic environment, and our ability to avoid the delisting of the Company’s common stock by Nasdaq due to the restructuring or our inability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

While we believe these opinions and expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including the risk factors set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2020.

These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially-available relevant information. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 dtea_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE dtea_ex991.htmEXHIBIT 99.1 DAVIDsTEA Takes Steps to Optimize Store Network · Closing 82 Canadian stores and seeking more favorable lease terms for remaining stores in Canada · Exiting all 42 U.S. stores to focus on expanding successful e-commerce sales · DAVIDsTEA’s online business at www.davidstea.com and sales in grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada continue MONTREAL,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc. is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com. Additionally, the Company offers on-the-go tea beverages in its retail stores. The Company’s tea accessories include tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins and spoons. The Company offers beverages range from the standard hot or iced tea to its Tea Lattes. The Company’s different flavors of loose-leaf tea span eight tea categories: white, green, oolong, black, pu’erh, mate, rooibos and herbal tea.