ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 9, 2020, Alimera Sciences, Inc. (“Alimera”) issued a press release announcing the initiation of Alimera’s NEW DAY clinical trial, a randomized, controlled, multi-center study designed to generate prospective data for ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg as a baseline therapy in patients diagnosed with diabetic macular edema, or DME. In the press release, Alimera stated that as of June 30, 2020, Alimera had approximately $13.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. The full text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Alimera hereby incorporates into this Item 7.01 the disclosure provided under Item 2.02 above and the text of the press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

EX-99.1 2 alim-20200709xex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 New Day PR Exhibit 99.1 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ﻿ Alimera Sciences Initiates Landmark NEW DAY Clinical Trial to Evaluate ILUVIEN® as Baseline Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema ﻿ A randomized,…

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The Company’s product is ILUVIEN, which is developed to treat diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. In the United States, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of DME in patients who have been treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a rise in intraocular pressure (IOP). In the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies.