AMERITYRE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Item 5.03

 
 
AMERITYRE CORP Exhibit
EX-3.1 2 ex_188510.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 ex_188510.htm   Exhibit 3.1     Filed in the Office of   Secretary of State   State Of Nevada   Business Number C1578-1995   Filing Number 20200687515   Filed On 5/27/2020 2:24:00 PM   Number of Pages 1 BARBARA K. CEGAVSKE Secretary of State 202 North Carson Street Carson City,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About AMERITYRE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corporation is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, and sale of polyurethane tires. The Company’s polyurethane material technology is based on two formulations: closed-cell polyurethane foam, a material with high load-bearing capabilities for low duty cycle applications, and Elastothane, a high performance polyurethane elastomer with high load-bearing capabilities for high duty applications. It is focused on three segments of the tire market: closed-cell polyurethane foam tires, polyurethane elastomer industrial tires and tires for agricultural applications. The Company’s brands include Amerityre, Elastothane, Arcus, Atmospheric, Logo, Kik and Kryon. The Company manufactures closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, hand trucks, lawn and garden, wheelbarrow, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products. It has developed solid polyurethane industrial tires made of Elastothane. The Company produces over 20 sizes for Class 1, 4 and 5 forklifts.

