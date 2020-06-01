SEC Filings Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 27, 2020, Synacor, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into the Second Amendment and Consent (the "Amendment") to the Loan and Security Agreement, dated August 17, 2019 (the "Agreement"), with Silicon Valley Bank (the "Lender").

to the Amendment and subject to the terms set forth therein, the Lender consented to the Qumu Acquisition, as defined by the Amendment and also agreed that neither the execution of the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated as of February 11, 2020 nor the consummation of the Qumu Acquisition shall, in and of itself, constitute an event of default under the Agreement.

The Amendment established the Financial Covenant levels that must be maintained by the Company with respect to Free Cash Flow for the Testing Quarters in 2020, each as defined in the Agreement. Free Cash Flow must be at least (i) $0.00 for the six-month period ended on March 31, 2020, (ii) $(4.0) million for the six-month period ending on June 30, 2020, (iii) $(3.0) million for the six-month period ending on September 30, 2020, and (iv) $(2.0) million for the six-month period ending on December 31, 2020. For the period ending March 31, 2021 and each testing period thereafter, Free Cash Flow must be at least $0.00, unless the Company and Lender establish Free Cash Flow covenant levels prior to March 1, 2021, through an amendment of the Agreement.

The Amendment revised the definition of Adjusted EBITDA to allow for an adjustment for (i) restructuring, legal, and professional fees in an amount not to exceed $2.0 million for the trailing six-month period ended March 31, 2020, (ii) restructuring, legal, and professional fees in an amount not to exceed $2.0 million for the trailing six-month period ending June 30, 2020, and (iii) restructuring, legal, and professional fees in an amount not to exceed $1.0 million for the trailing six-month period ending September 30, 2020.

The Amendment also revised the percentage of the aggregate amount of the Company’s primary operating and other deposit accounts, the Lockbox Account (as defined by the Agreement) and primary securities/investment accounts that must be held with the Lender from at least fifty percent (50.0%) to at least eighty percent (80.0%) on a consolidated basis.

The above description of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1, and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 above regarding the Amendment is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

* Schedules and certain exhibits to the Amendment have been omitted to Item 601(a)(5) of Regulation S-K. Synacor hereby undertakes to furnish supplementally copies of any of the omitted schedules and exhibits upon request by the SEC