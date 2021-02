SEC Filings AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02. DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS.

Resignation of Director

On February 5, 2021, Chaim Davis notified American Bio Medica Corporation (the \”Company\”) that he was resigning from the Company\’s Board of Directors (the \”Board\”) effective immediately. Mr. Davis’s decision to resign was for a personal reason, so as to free up his time to focus on his other business commitments. His resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or its management with respect to any matter relating to the Company\’s operations, policies or practices.

Mr. Davis also served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and served on the Audit, Compensation and Nominating Committees of the Board of Directors.

The Company’s remaining board members (Jean Neff, Peter Jerome and CEO Melissa Waterhouse) will promptly begin a search for a new independent director to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Davis’s resignation. The role of Chairman of the Board will remain vacant until an experienced and qualified successor is identified. As provided under the Company’s Bylaws, in the absence of the appointment of a new Chairman of the Board and until a new Chairman is appointed, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Waterhouse, will assume the responsibilities of the Chairman of the Board.