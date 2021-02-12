SEC Filings ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

On February 11, 2021, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY), reported its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 12th, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast: www.addvantagetechnologies.com

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-855-327-6837

International Dial-in Number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10012908

Replay number: 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international)

Available through: February 26, 2021

Access code: 10012908

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company\’s website for 30 days following the call.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished herewith: