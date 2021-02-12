ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

On February 11, 2021, ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY), reported its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 12th, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.
Webcast: www.addvantagetechnologies.com
Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-855-327-6837
International Dial-in Number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10012908
Replay number: 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international)
Available through: February 26, 2021
Access code: 10012908
An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company\’s website for 30 days following the call.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is furnished herewith:
ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 aey-20210210x8kexhibit991.htm EX-99.1 DocumentADDvantage Technologies Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Fiscal 2021Carrollton,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and services a range of electronics and hardware for the cable television (Cable TV) and telecommunications (Telco) industries. The Company provides equipment repair services to cable operators. The Company has two segments: Cable Television (Cable TV) and Telecommunications (Telco). The Company’s Cable TV segment sells new, surplus and refurbished cable television equipment to cable television operators or multiple system operators (MSOs) or other resellers that sell to these customers throughout North America, Central America, South America and to other international regions. The Company’s Telco segment offers its customers a range of used telecommunication equipment across various manufacturers consisting of component parts to expand capacity, provides spares or replaces non-working components. The Telco segment’s switching equipment products originate, terminate and route voice traffic.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR