GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES, LTD (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS.

On February 9, 2021, Global Technologies, Ltd (the “Company”)(the “Plaintiff”) filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment in the Circuit Court of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit in and for Miami-Dade County, Florida against Fortis Holdings, Ltd, Wayfarer Management, Ltd, Flash Funding, Inc. and OTC Capital Partners, LLC (together, the “Defendants”). The Complaint cites errors and improper inclusions of transfers that are void for fraud or want of consideration. Plaintiff is not seeking monetary relief in this action, but rather a declaratory decree establishing that the transactions with the named Defendants are void, erroneous or cancellable.

Item 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

99.1 Complaint for Declaratory Judgment dated February 9, 2021



GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES, LTD (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Global Technologies Ltd is the provider of Information Technology solutions. The Company is the distributor and warranty agent of Dell products in Papua New Guinea (PNG) including Dell desktops, laptops, servers and storage. Additional products available include NCR ATM Banking Solutions, VoIP and a range of brands for hardware, software, consumables and antivirus solutions. The Company also offers consultation, design, supply, implementation and maintenance for network and communications solutions. The Company designs LAN/WAN data network, IP telephony, Wireless networks, VPNs, Security solutions, Storage Area Networks and Structured Cabling systems as per the customers’ requirement. The Company through its subsidiary Global Internet Ltd, offers a range of products and services to do business, online.