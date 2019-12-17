Aly Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Going Dark

On December 10, 2019, our board of directors authorized us to cease filing periodic reports with the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, effective immediately. We had been a voluntary filer under such statute for several years. Our board determined that “going dark” was in our best interest as a result of the substantial accounting and other expenses relating to maintaining status as a publicly reporting company. Although we will cease filing reports with the SEC, we intend to make financial information available on the investors section of our corporate website, www.alyenergy.com.

Aly Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services, including surface equipment rental, solids control services and directional drilling services, to exploration and production companies. The Company provides a range of oilfield services to owners and operators of oil and gas wells. The Company offers services under various categories, including surface rental equipment, solids control systems, and directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling (MWD) services. The Company’s equipment and services are primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling. Its equipment includes centrifuges and auxiliary solids control equipment, mud circulating tanks (MCTs) and auxiliary surface rental equipment, portable mud mixing plants, containment systems, and MWD kits. The Company services the Permian Basin (in Texas and New Mexico), Eagle Ford Shale, Utica Shale, Marcellus Shale, Woodford Shale, Granite Wash, Mississippian Lime and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale.