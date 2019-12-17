DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On December 17, 2019, DMC Global Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing revisions to its previously forecasted sales and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and revision to its previously forecasted adjusted earnings per share for the year then ended. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information provided in this Report is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically stated so therein.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
DMC Global Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 boom-exx991q42019expec.htm PRESS RELEASE,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc., formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities. The Company’s segments are NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment is engaged in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. The DynaEnergetics segment manufactures, markets and sells oilfield perforating equipment and explosives, including detonating cords, detonators, bi-directional boosters and shaped charges, and seismic related explosives and accessories. It owns explosive metalworking and metallic processes, and registered trademarks, including Detaclad, Detacouple, EFTEK, ETJ 2000 and NOBELCLAD.

