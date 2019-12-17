SEC Filings DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On December 17, 2019, DMC Global Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing revisions to its previously forecasted sales and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and revision to its previously forecasted adjusted earnings per share for the year then ended. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information provided in this Report is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically stated so therein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.