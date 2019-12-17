ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On December 13, 2019, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”) approved payments in 2020 of the following temporary living expenses of certain of the Company’s named executive officers: (i) a continuation payment of $5,000 per month in temporary housing expenses, plus appropriate tax gross-up, through December 2020, for Brian Lenz, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and (ii) a continuation payment of $8,000 per month in temporary living expenses, plus appropriate tax gross-up, through December 2020, for Dr. James Mond, the Company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer. As previously disclosed by the Company in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2018, the Board previously approved the temporary housing expense payments of $5,000 and $8,000 to Mr. Lenz and Dr. Mond, respectively, plus appropriate tax gross-ups, through December 2019.

On December 17, 2019, ADMA Biologics, Inc. issued a press release entitled “ADMA Biologics Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index.” The full text of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

99.1 Press release dated December 17, 2019, entitled “ADMA Biologics Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index.”



About ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. Its segments include Plasma Collection Centers, which includes its operations in Georgia; Research and Development, which includes its plasma development operations in New Jersey, and Corporate. Its targeted patient populations are immune-compromised individuals suffering from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its product candidates are intended to be used by physician specialists focused on caring for immune-compromised patients at risk of contracting infectious diseases. Its intravenous immunoglobulin product candidate, RI-002, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.