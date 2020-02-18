Alumifuel Power Corporation (OTCMKTS:AFPW) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 18, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1. Press release dated February 18, 2020

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Dinatrum Novofuel’s Patent to produce Hydrogen is currently utilized in various indirect forms as PEM-Proton Exchange Membrane MONTREAL,…

About Alumifuel Power Corporation (OTCMKTS:AFPW)

AlumiFuel Power Corporation is an early production stage alternative energy company that generates hydrogen gas and superheated steam through the chemical reaction of aluminum, water, and proprietary additives. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiaries, NovoFuel, Inc. (Novofuel), AlumiFuel Power, Inc. (API) and AlumiFuel Power Technologies, Inc. (APTI). Hydrogen generated by its products fill inflatable devices, such as weather balloons, feed fuel cells for portable and back-up power, and replace hard-to-handle and high pressure K-Cylinders. The Company’s hydrogen/heat output is also being designed and developed to drive turbine-based underwater propulsion systems and auxiliary power systems, and as the fuel for flameless ration heaters. The Company’s first commercially available product is the PBIS-1000 portable balloon inflation device. The Company has not generated any revenues.