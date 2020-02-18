NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. (NYSE:NXRT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The following information is intended to be furnished under Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, “Results of Operations and Financial Condition.” This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date of this report, regardless of any general incorporation language in the filing. In a press release dated February 18, 2020, NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) announced financial results for the Company’s fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

About NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions and achieve long-term capital appreciation for its stockholders through targeted management and a capex value-add program. It focuses on multifamily investments primarily located in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. All of its business operations are conducted through NexPoint Residential Trust Operating Partnership, L.P. Its properties include The Miramar Apartments, Arbors on Forest Ridge, Cutter’s Point, Eagle Crest, Meridian, Toscana, The Grove at Alban, McMillan Place Old Farm Apartment Homes, Stone Creek at Old Farm Apartments and Dana Point. It owns approximately 40 properties consisting of over 12,960 units in approximately 10 markets. Its advisor is NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P.