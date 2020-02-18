NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (“Nicolet”) and Commerce Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Commerce”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated February 17, 2020 (the “Merger Agreement”), to which Commerce will merge with and into Nicolet (the “Merger”). Following the Merger, Commerce State Bank (“Commerce Bank”), the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of Commerce, will merge with and into Nicolet National Bank, Nicolet’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary, with Nicolet National Bank continuing as the surviving bank, with all bank branches operating under the Nicolet National Bank brand.

Nicolet and Commerce have agreed to prepare and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus to be mailed to Commerce shareholders. As soon as practicable following effectiveness of the registration statement on Form S-4, Commerce will call a special shareholder meeting to approve the Merger Agreement.

Merger Consideration: to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”), Commerce shareholders shall receive 1.15 shares of Nicolet common stock for each share of Commerce common stock (the “Exchange Ratio”). The Merger Agreement provides for a cap and collar to potentially re-set the exchange ratio or change the mix of consideration should the Nicolet Common Stock Price, as defined in the Merger Agreement, rise above $82.00, or fall below $62.00 per share.

Closing Conditions: Consummation of the Merger is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including without limitation, (i) approval of the Merger Agreement by Commerce shareholders, (ii) the receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals, and (iii) receipt of a tax opinion of Nicolet’s counsel that the Merger will qualify as a tax-free reorganization.

Representations, Warranties and Covenants: The Merger Agreement includes detailed representations, warranties and covenant provisions that are customary for transactions of this type.

The foregoing description of the Merger Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Merger Agreement, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 2.1.

The representations and warranties set forth in the Merger Agreement have been made solely for the benefit of the parties to the Merger Agreement. In addition, such representations and warranties (i) have been made only for the purpose of the Merger Agreement; (ii) have been qualified by the disclosures made to the other party in connection with the Merger Agreement; (iii) are subject to materiality qualifications contained in the Merger Agreement, which may differ from what may be viewed as material by investors; and (iv) have been included in the Merger Agreement for the purpose of allocating risk between the contracting parties and not for purpose of establishing such matters as facts. Based upon the foregoing reasons, you should not rely on the representations and warranties as statements of factual information. Investors should read the Merger Agreement together with the other information concerning Nicolet and Commerce that is filed in reports and statements with the SEC.

On February 17, 2020, Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (“Nicolet”), and Commerce Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Commerce”), issued a joint press release announcing that the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement dated February 17, 2020 (the “Merger Agreement”), to which Commerce will merge with and into Nicolet (the “Merger”). A copy of the joint press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies. It is subject to Commerce shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. Upon consummation of the transaction, the four branch offices of Commerce State Bank are expected to open as Nicolet National Bank branches.

Important Information for Investors

This communication relates to the proposed merger transaction involving Nicolet and Commerce. In connection with the proposed merger, Nicolet and Commerce will file a proxy statement/prospectus on Form S-4 and other relevant documents concerning the merger with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, COMMERCE INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER

OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT NICOLET, COMMERCE AND THE PROPOSED MERGER.>When available, the proxy statement/prospectus will be delivered to shareholders of Commerce. Investors may obtain copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents (as they become available) free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Nicolet will be available free of charge on Nicolet’s website at www.nicoletbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements “Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which Congress passed in an effort to encourage companies to provide information about their anticipated future financial performance. This act protects a company from unwarranted litigation if actual results are different from management expectations. This report reflects the current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results of the management of Nicolet and Commerce. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause Nicolet’s, Commerce’s or the combined company’s actual results and experience to differ from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and neither Nicolet nor Commerce assumes any duty to update forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Nicolet’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this report, these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the expected benefits of the transaction between Nicolet and Commerce and between Nicolet National Bank and Commerce Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues and the expected market position of the combined company that may be realized from the transaction, and (ii) Nicolet’s and Commerce’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts. Other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects” or words of similar meaning generally are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Nicolet’s and Commerce’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond their respective control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and such differences may be material.

The following risks, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) the businesses of Nicolet and Commerce may not integrate successfully or the integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (2) the expected growth opportunities and cost savings from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (3) revenues following the transaction may be lower than expected as a result of losses of customers or other reasons, including issues arising in connection with integration of the two banks; (4) deposit attrition, operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the transaction, including difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (5) governmental approvals of the transaction may not be obtained on the proposed terms or expected timeframe; (6) the terms of the proposed transaction may need to be modified to satisfy such approvals or conditions; (7) Commerce’s shareholders may fail to approve the transaction; (8) reputational risks and the reaction of the companies’ customers to the transaction; (9) diversion of management time on merger related issues; (10) changes in asset quality and credit risk; (11) the cost and availability of capital; (12) customer acceptance of the combined company’s products and services; (13) customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; (14) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; (15) the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes; (16) severe catastrophic events in our geographic area; (17) a weakening of the economies in which the combined company will conduct operations may adversely affect its operating results; (18) the U.S. legal and regulatory framework, including those associated with the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, could adversely affect the operating results of the combined company; (19) the impact of interest rates on margins and net interest income; and (20) competition from other financial services companies in the companies’ markets could adversely affect operations. Additional factors that could cause Nicolet’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Nicolet’s reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Nicolet, Commerce or the proposed merger or other matters and attributable to Nicolet, Commerce or any person acting on either of their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Nicolet and Commerce do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Investor Relations & Media Contacts: