ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 19, 2020, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (the “Company”) held its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The final results for each matter submitted to a vote of shareholders at the Annual Meeting were as follows.
Each of the foregoing proposals for the Annual Meeting is more fully described in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2020.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Services. The Company’s Mortgage Services segment provides services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle, and are outsourced by loan servicers, loan originators, home investors, and other sellers and buyers of single family homes. The Company’s Financial Services segment provides collection and customer relationship management services to debt originators and servicers (credit card, auto lending, retail credit and mortgage) and the utility, insurance and hotel industries. Technology Services segment provides a portfolio of software, data analytics and infrastructure management services that support the management of mortgage and real estate activities and marketplace transactions across the mortgage and real estate lifecycles.

