ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Services. The Company’s Mortgage Services segment provides services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle, and are outsourced by loan servicers, loan originators, home investors, and other sellers and buyers of single family homes. The Company’s Financial Services segment provides collection and customer relationship management services to debt originators and servicers (credit card, auto lending, retail credit and mortgage) and the utility, insurance and hotel industries. Technology Services segment provides a portfolio of software, data analytics and infrastructure management services that support the management of mortgage and real estate activities and marketplace transactions across the mortgage and real estate lifecycles.