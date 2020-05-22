AUDIOEYE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AEYE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On May 18, 2020, at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the stockholders approved amendments to, and the restatement of, the AudioEye, Inc. 2019 Equity Incentive Plan (“Plan”) The amendments (i) increased the number of shares of common stock reserved for issuance under the Plan by 900,000 shares, from 1,000,000 shares to 1,900,000 shares and (ii) eliminated a section that provided that no Award under the Plan may vest, in the ordinary course, prior to the first anniversary of the date of grant of the Award; provided however, that up to 5% of the total share reserve may be subject to Awards that do not meet such vesting requirements; and further provided, that such minimum vesting criteria do not apply to Substitute Awards as defined in the Plan.



About AUDIOEYE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AEYE)

Story continues below

AudioEye, Inc. (AudioEye) is a marketplace providing Web accessibility solutions for its clients’ customers through its Ally Platform Products. The Company generates revenues through the sale of subscriptions of its software as a service (SaaS) technology platform, called the AudioEye Ally Platform, to Website owners, publishers, developers and operators, and through the delivery of managed services combined with the implementation of the AudioEye solution. Its customers span disparate industries and target market verticals, which encompass (but are not limited to) the human resources, finance, transportation, media and education. Its compliance solutions focus on remediation of the accessibility issues, followed by analysis identifying and addressing compliance program. By deploying AudioEye remediation technology to fix common and high-impact issues, it is able to manage the usability of its client sites on the first day that they implement its solution into their site.