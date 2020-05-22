Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02

On May 22, 2020, Evolving Systems, Inc. (“Company”) entered into an amendment to the employment agreement with its CEO, Matthew Stecker (the “Executive”).

to the amendment to employment agreement, the Company and the Executive agreed to the following:

d) Exhibits . The following exhibit is filed with this report.

10.1 Amendment to Employment Agreement entered into between Evolving Systems, Inc. and Matthew Stecker.



EVOLVING SYSTEMS INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm2020771d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT-10.1 EXHIBIT 10.1 AMENDMENT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT This Amendment to Employment Agreement (this “Agreement”) is entered into effective May 22,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc. is a provider of software solutions for service enablement, on-device activation and management of services for connected devices for network operators. The Company operates in two segments: license fees and services revenue, and customer support revenue. Its service activation solution, Tertio is used to activate voice, video and data services for wireless, wireline and cable network operators. Its Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card activation solution, Dynamic SIM Allocation is used to allocate and assign resources to Mobile Network Operators devices that rely on SIM cards. Its Mobile Data Enablement solution provides a data consumption and policy management solution for wireless carriers and Mobile Virtual Network Operators that monitor the usage and consumption of data services. Its Total Number Management product is an automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers.