Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Board of Directors of Civista Bancshares, Inc., Sandusky, Ohio has approved a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per common share to shareholders of record July 21, 2020, payable August 1, 2020.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company’s banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company’s common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “CIVB”.