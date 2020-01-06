SEC Filings ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01. Entry into a Definitive Material Agreement.

On December 31, 2019, Alimera Sciences, Inc. (“Alimera”) entered into a $45 million Loan and Security Agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with Solar Capital Ltd. (“Solar Capital”), as Collateral Agent (“Agent”), and the parties signing the Loan Agreement from time to time as Lenders, including Solar Capital in its capacity as a Lender (each a “Lender” and collectively, the “Lenders”). Under the Loan Agreement, Alimera borrowed $42.5 million as a term loan that matures on July 1, 2024 and may draw the remaining $2.5 million (the “Term B Loan”) at any time on or before December 20, 2020 if Alimera achieves $30.0 million in revenue for any trailing six-month period ending on or before November 30, 2020 from sales of ILUVIEN® in the ordinary course of business to third party customers (collectively, the “New Solar Capital Loan”).

Alimera used the proceeds of the term loan to pay off its existing $40.0 million term loan payable to Solar Capital (the “Prior Term Loan”), along with related prepayment and other fees and expenses of approximately $2.3 million. Alimera expects to use the remaining $2.5 million from the Term B Loan, if drawn, to provide additional working capital for general corporate purposes.

Interest on the term loan is payable at the greater of (i) one-month LIBOR or (ii) 1.78%, plus 7.65% per annum. The term loan’s current interest rate is 9.43%. The term loan provides for interest only payments until January 1, 2023. If Alimera meets certain revenue thresholds and no event of default shall have occurred and is continuing, Alimera can extend the interest only period an additional six months, ending on June 30, 2023, followed by 12 months of monthly payments of principal and interest.

Alimera is obligated to pay the Lenders a non-refundable facility fee in the amount of $25,000, which will be due on the earlier of the funding date of the Term B Loan or December 21, 2020. In addition, Alimera is obligated to pay a $2.125 million fee upon repayment of the New Solar Capital Loan ($2.25 million if the Term B Loan is drawn).

Alimera may elect to prepay not less than $10.0 million of the outstanding principal balance of the New Solar Capital Loan. Alimera must pay a prepayment premium upon any prepayment of the New Solar Capital Loan before its maturity date, whether by mandatory or voluntary prepayment, acceleration or otherwise, equal to:

(a) 2.00% of the principal amount prepaid for a prepayment made on or after December 31, 2019 through and including December 31, 2020;

(b) 1.00% of the principal amount prepaid for a prepayment made after December 31, 2020 through and including December 31, 2021; and

(c) 0.50% of the principal amount prepaid for a prepayment made after December 31, 2021 and greater than 30 days before the maturity date.

Alimera is also obligated to pay additional fees under the Exit Fee Agreement (the “New Exit Fee Agreement”) dated as of December 31, 2019 by and among Alimera, Solar Capital as Agent, and the Lenders. The New Exit Fee Agreement will survive the termination of the Loan Agreement and has a term of 10 years. Alimera will be obligated to pay a $675,000 exit fee upon the occurrence of an exit event, which generally means a change in control, as defined in the New Exit Fee Agreement.

If Alimera has not already paid the $675,000 fee under the New Exit Fee Agreement, Alimera is also obligated to pay a fee of $337,500 on achieving each of the following milestones:

(a) first, if Alimera achieves revenues of $75.0 million or more from the sale of ILUVIEN in the ordinary course of business to third party customers, measured on a trailing 12-month basis during the term of the New Exit Fee Agreement, tested at the end of each month; and