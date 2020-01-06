Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 6, 2020, Tapinator, Inc. issued a press release reporting preliminary, unaudited summary operating results for fiscal year 2019. The preliminary results presented in the press release remain subject to the completion of customary year-end audit adjustments. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information in Item 2.02 of this report, including the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1, is furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. Furthermore, such information shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the filings of the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Tapinator, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_168644.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_168644.htm Exhibit 99.1 Tapinator,…

About Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator, Inc. (Tapinator) designs, develops, and publishes mobile games on the iPhone operating system (iOS), Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Tapinator’s owned and operated portfolio includes over 250 mobile gaming titles that have achieved over 300 million cumulative downloads, primarily within the Simulation, Arcade, Role Playing, Casino and Sports genres. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of advertisements, the sale of paid downloadable games, and the sale of additional in-game content. Founded in 2013, Tapinator has product development teams located in Germany, Pakistan, Indonesia, Canada, and the United States.