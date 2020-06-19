ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:ALSK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Proposal 1: Election of Board of Directors

The six (6) nominees to serve as directors, which constituted the entire Board of Directors as of the meeting date, were all either elected or reelected to serve as directors by the following votes:

Proposal 3: Approval of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2012 Employee Stock Purchase Plan

The Company proposal requesting that shareholders approve the amended and restated 2012 employee stock purchase plan, was approved with the following vote:

Proposal : Ratification of the Appointment of the Company’s Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Company proposal requesting ratification of the appointment of Moss Adams LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was approved with the following vote:

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system. It serves customers in various areas, such as Business and Wholesale (broadband, voice and managed IT services); Consumer (broadband and voice services), and Other Services (including carrier termination, equipment sales, access services and support services receiving federal support funding). It provides voice and broadband services to residential customers. It provides voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers serving its retail customers.