SEC Filings ENDOLOGIX, INC. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

ENDOLOGIX, INC. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

On June 15, 2020, Vaseem Mahboob, Chief Financial Officer of Endologix, Inc. (the “Company”), delivered his resignation to the Company, effective July 1, 2020, in order to pursue other opportunities.

Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer

On June 18, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) appointed Cindy Pinto, the Company’s current Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, as interim Chief Financial Officer and principal financial officer of the Company, and Tim Brady, the Company’s current Controller, as Corporate Secretary and the Company’s principal accounting officer, each to be effective upon Mr. Mahboob’s resignation on July 1, 2020.

Ms. Pinto, age 52, has served as the Company’s Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, since October 2018. Prior to that, Ms. Pinto served as the Company’s Senior Finance Director from February 2016 through September 2018 and as Finance Director from September 2014 through January 2016. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Pinto served as Finance Director at Covidien. Ms. Pinto received a BS in Accounting from Villanova University and an MBA from New York University.

Mr. Brady, age 39, has served as the Company’s Controller since July 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Brady served as the Company’s Assistant Controller from September 2013 until July 2015 and as Manager, Corporate Accounting and Financial Reporting from May 2012 until September 2013. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Brady served as Financial Reporting Manager at Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc. Mr. Brady is a Certified Public Accountant (active). Mr. Brady received a BA in Business Administration with Accounting Emphasis from California State University, Fullerton.

There is no arrangement or understanding to which either Ms. Pinto or Mr. Brady were appointed to their respective positions, and there are no related party transactions between the Company and Ms. Pinto or Mr. Brady reportable under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.