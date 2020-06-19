ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On June 15, 2020, Andrew Riley, Vice President – Operations, gave notice of his intent to resign to the Company, which will be effective June 30, 2020. In the short term, the Company intends to reassign Mr. Riley’s duties to other members of the management team. The Company intends to initiate a search for a new Vice President – Operations.



About ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Story continues below

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures a range of respiratory products used in the healthcare industry in a range of hospital and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home healthcare and emergency medical care. The Company’s respiratory care products are used in the treatment of acute and chronic respiratory disorders such as asthma, emphysema, bronchitis and pneumonia. Respiratory care products are used in both hospitals and alternate care settings. Its medical gas equipment consists of hospitals, alternate care settings and surgery centers. The Company’s medical gas equipment products include medical gas system construction products, medical gas system regulation devices, disposable oxygen and specialty gas cylinders, and portable suction equipment. Its emergency medical products include respiratory/resuscitator products and trauma patient handling products. It also offers trauma and patient handling products, including spine immobilization products.