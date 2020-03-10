SEC Filings Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02

On March 10, 2020, Vivint Solar, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The Company makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures in the press release and includes information regarding such measures in the press release.

The Company also posted a memorandum to the Investors section of its website outlining the Company’s methodology for estimating its cost per watt for installing solar energy systems, which has been updated for its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

The information furnished in this Current Report under Item 2.02 and the exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits.

to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the attached exhibit is deemed to have been furnished to, but not filed with, the Securities and Exchange Commission:

Vivint Solar, Inc. primarily offers distributed solar energy, which is electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations to residential customers based on over 20-year contracts. The Company operates through two operating segments: Residential, and commercial and industrial market (C&I). Through its investment funds, the Company owns an interest in the solar energy systems the Company installs, and ownership of the solar energy systems allows it and the other fund investors to benefit from various local, state and federal incentives. The Company has a process that enables it to design and install a custom solar energy system that delivers customer savings. The Company is a licensed contractor in the markets the Company serves and is responsible for each customer installation. Upon completion, the Company schedules the required inspections and arranges for interconnection to the power grid.