BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:BH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On May 8, 2020, Biglari Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for its first quarter, which ended March 31, 2020. The Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and the information set forth therein is incorporated herein by reference and constitutes a part of this report.

The information in this Current Report, including the exhibit attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section. The information in this Current Report, including the exhibit, shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any incorporation by reference language in any such filing, unless the Company expressly sets forth in such future filing that such information is to be considered “filed” or incorporated by reference therein.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release issued by the Company on May 8, 2020.



About BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants The Company’s segments include Restaurant Operations, First Guard, Maxim, Other and Corporate. The Company’s restaurant operations’ activities are conducted through approximately two restaurant concepts operated by subsidiaries Steak n Shake Inc. (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western). Steak n Shake is engaged in the ownership, operation and franchising of Steak n Shake restaurants. Western is engaged primarily in the franchising of restaurants. The Company’s insurance business consists of First Guard Insurance Company and its agency, 1st Guard Corporation. First Guard is a direct underwriter of commercial trucking insurance, selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. Its media business consists of Maxim. Maxim’s business lies principally in media and licensing.