SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

SWK Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) held its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders on May 18, 2020. At the meeting, the Company’s stockholders elected D. Blair Baker, Winston L. Black, Aaron G.L. Fletcher, Christopher W. Haga, Edward B. Stead, and Michael D. Weinberg to serve as directors for a term expiring in 2021. Additionally, stockholders voted to ratify the selection of BPM, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. Stockholders also voted affirmatively on an advisory basis to approve the compensation to certain executives.



