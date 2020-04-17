AKERS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:AKER) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

From April 7, 2020, through April 16, 2020, warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,043,500 shares of Series C Preferred Stock of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) were exercised at an exercise price of $4.00 per share of Series C Preferred Stock, which were immediately converted into an aggregate of 1,043,500 shares of the Company’s common stock. Following the warrant exercises and the conversion of shares of Series C Preferred Stock issued upon exercise of the warrants into shares of common stock, as of April 17, 2020, we have 4,755,407 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, and outstanding warrants to purchase 946,500 shares of Series C Preferred Stock, which would be convertible into an aggregate of 946,500 shares of common stock at the conversion price in effect as of April 17, 2020.