GREY CLOAK TECH INC. (OTCMKTS:GRCK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Effective April 13, 2020, we entered into a total of eighteen (18) agreements (16 Note Conversion Agreements and 2 Advance Conversion Agreements) whereby an aggregate of $1,508,407.84 in outstanding principal and accrued interest was converted into an aggregate of 39,248,714 shares of our common stock. The conversion price was either $0.03 per share or $0.05 per share, depending on the individual agreement. The conversions included notes and advances held by our officers and directors and our largest shareholder, as follows:

The disclosure in Item 1.01 above regarding the issuance of securities in the exchange is incorporated herein by reference.

The shares of common stock issued to the Note Conversion Agreements and the Advance Conversion Agreements were offered and sold in reliance on an exemption from registration to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The investors have acquired the securities for investment purposes only and not with a view to, or for sale in connection with, any distribution thereof. The securities were not issued through any general solicitation or advertisement.

About GREY CLOAK TECH INC. (OTCMKTS:GRCK)

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. is engaged in developing a cloud-based software to detect advertising fraud on the Internet. The Company’s cloud-based product, Fraudlytic, is a secure platform that detects, analyzes and destroys bots while allowing consumer traffic to click and view digital advertisements. Fraudlytic’s suite of filters detects various permutations of digital advertising fraud, including cookie stuffing, advertisement stacking, and domain spoofing to allow advertisers to regain control of their advertising budget. Its software application has been uploaded to the Amazon cloud and the overall system runs over My Structured Query Language (MySql) instances using the Amazon storage area network (SAN) for storage of the data. Its TrueClick Compliance product includes the features of the basic TrueClick package with the addition of a selective online marketing feature, which is useful for regulated industries in state or federal compliance.