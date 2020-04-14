Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On April 14, 2020, Civeo Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release providing certain financial updates and announcing cost cutting measures. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.
The information contained in this Item 2.02 and the exhibit hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filings made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
