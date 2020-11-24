IF BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securities Holders

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company was held on November 23, 2020. The matters listed below were submitted to a vote of the stockholders through the solicitation of proxies, and the proposals are described in detail in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 19, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”). Of the 3,240,376 shares outstanding and entitled to vote, 2,975,191 were present at the meeting in person or by proxy. The votes cast are as follows:

IF Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association (Iroquois Federal). The Company is primarily engaged in the business of directing, planning and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal. Iroquois Federal is a federally chartered savings association. Its business consists primarily of taking deposits from the public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in a range of loans. It offers alternative delivery channels, including automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking and bill pay, mobile banking with mobile deposit and bill pay, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, remote deposit capture and telephone banking. It also offers annuities, mutual funds, individual and group retirement plans, life, disability and health insurance, individual securities, managed accounts and other financial services at all of its locations.

