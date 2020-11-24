SEC Filings IF BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securities Holders

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company was held on November 23, 2020. The matters listed below were submitted to a vote of the stockholders through the solicitation of proxies, and the proposals are described in detail in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 19, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”). Of the 3,240,376 shares outstanding and entitled to vote, 2,975,191 were present at the meeting in person or by proxy. The votes cast are as follows: