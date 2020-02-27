ADVAXIS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Files An 8-K Other Events

On February 27, 2020, Advaxis, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing updated positive clinical data in its ongoing Phase 1/2 ADXS-503 clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer at the I/O 360° Conference in New York City. The Company’s press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm or Listeria) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s immunotherapy candidates include Axalimogene filolisbac, ADXS-PSA and ADXS-HER2. Axalimogene filolisbac (ADXS-HPV) is a lead Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV) associated cancers. ADXS-PSA is an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate designed to target the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) associated with prostate cancer. ADXS-HER2 is an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate designed for the treatment of Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma, breast, gastric and other cancers.