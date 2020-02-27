CAREDX, INC. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 27, 2020, CareDx, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Item 2.02, including the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, is intended to be furnished under Item 2.02 and Item 9.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
CareDx, Inc. Exhibit
About CAREDX, INC. (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection. Its products under development for transplant monitoring include AlloSure, a development-stage transplant surveillance solution, which applies next generation sequencing to detect and quantitate genetic differences between donor-derived cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (dd-cfDNA) in the blood stream emanating from the donor heart. It offers the AlloMap Score Variability service, which provides complementary information to help personalize long-term care of heart transplant recipients.

