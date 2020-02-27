Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

Story continues below

On February 21, 2020, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (the “Company”), through certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, completed the acquisition of an approximately 269,000 square foot multi-tenant commercial retail property called Perimeter Place, located in Atlanta, Georgia (the “Property”), for approximately $75.4 million from GLL Perimeter Place, L.P. (the “Seller”). There is no material relationship between the Company, its subsidiary or any of its affiliates, or any director or officer of the Company, or any associate of any director or officer of the Company, and the Seller, other than with respect of the Company’s acquisition of the Property. The Property is approximately 80% occupied with a total of 42 tenants, including anchor tenants: Ross Dress for Less and Michaels. The weighted average lease term for the leases of all 42 tenants at the Property is approximately 3.6 years. The Property will be leased by JLL and managed by CBRE on behalf of the Company.

This acquisition was funded using (a) the remaining 1031 like-kind exchange proceeds from the Company’s November 2019 sale of 20 income properties to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (“Alpine”), in connection with Alpine’s November 2019 initial public offering and (b) the Company’s revolving credit facility, and was structured as a reverse like-kind exchange in order to account for possible future dispositions of income properties by the Company.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 21, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the completion of the acquisition of the Property. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information contained in Item 7.01 of this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purposes, including for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. Such information shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired.

The financial statements that are required to be filed to this item will be filed by amendment no later than 71 days after the date on which this initial Form 8-K is required to be filed.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

The pro forma financial information that is required to be filed to this item will be filed by amendment no later than 71 days after the date on which this initial Form 8-K is required to be filed.

(c) Exhibits