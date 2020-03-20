GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02.

On March 19, 2020, Bernard Cahill, due to personal reasons, decided he could no longer maintain his position as a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Genius Brands International, Inc. (the “Company”) and as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board, and departed effective as of that date. Mr. Cahill’s departure was not as a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matters related to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

In connection with Mr. Cahill’s resignation, effective as of March 19, 2020, the Board selected Michael Klein, a member of the Board, to replace Mr. Cahill as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board. In addition, effective as of March 19, 2020, the Board selected Joseph “Gray” Davis, a member of the Board, and Mr. Klein to serve as members of the Nominating Committee of the Board.



