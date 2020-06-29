SEC Filings CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 26, 2020, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (the “Company”) completed its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The number of shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting was 19,391,343 shares. The number of shares of common stock present or represented by valid proxy at the Annual Meeting was 14,924,010 shares. Stockholders elected Chun Kwok Alan Au, Jacky (Gang) Ji and Tony (Bizuo) Liu as “Class II” directors, selected “3 Years” as the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers, and approved all other matters submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

The following is a tabulation of the voting on the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting:

(i) The election of three (3) “Class II” directors, Chun Kwok Alan Au, Jacky (Gang) Ji and Tony (Bizuo) Liu for a term of three years, or until the election and qualification of their successors.

(ii) The appointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

(iii) A non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers.

(iv) A non-binding advisory vote recommending the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers.

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 29, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the results of the Annual Meeting. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information furnished under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or subject to the liabilities of that section. The information shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by the Company, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated June 29, 2020