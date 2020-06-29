CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On June 26, 2020, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (the “Company”) completed its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The number of shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting was 19,391,343 shares. The number of shares of common stock present or represented by valid proxy at the Annual Meeting was 14,924,010 shares. Stockholders elected Chun Kwok Alan Au, Jacky (Gang) Ji and Tony (Bizuo) Liu as “Class II” directors, selected “3 Years” as the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers, and approved all other matters submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting.
The following is a tabulation of the voting on the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting:
(i) The election of three (3) “Class II” directors, Chun Kwok Alan Au, Jacky (Gang) Ji and Tony (Bizuo) Liu for a term of three years, or until the election and qualification of their successors.
(ii) The appointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
(iii) A non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers.
(iv) A non-binding advisory vote recommending the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers.
Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.
On June 29, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the results of the Annual Meeting. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
The information furnished under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or subject to the liabilities of that section. The information shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by the Company, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits
99.1 Press Release, dated June 29, 2020
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 cbmg_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE cbmg_ex991 Exhibit 99.1 Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders GAITHERSBURG,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CBMG)
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG) is a biomedicine company. The Company is engaged in the development of treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases utilizing cell-based technologies. The Company operates in Biomedicine Cell Therapy segment. The Company’s technology includes platforms, such as Immune Cell therapy for treatment of broad range of cancers using Vaccine, T Cells Receptor (TCR) clonality analysis technology and T Central Memory Cell (Tcm) preparation methodologies, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T), and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells (haMPC) for treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases, with primary research and manufacturing facilities in China. It is focused on developing and marketing cell-based therapies based on its cellular platforms, to treat serious chronic and degenerative diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, including osteoarthritis and tissue damage, various inflammatory diseases and metabolic diseases.
An ad to help with our costs