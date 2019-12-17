ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY), today reported its financial results for the three- and 12-month periods ended September 30, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 17th, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Joseph Hart, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Brown, Chief Financial Officer, Colby Empey, President of the Wireless Services Division, Don Kinison, President of the Telecommunications Division, and Scott Francis, Chief Accounting Officer. The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of ADDvantage\’s website, www.addvantagetechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast. The dial in number for the conference call is 1-800-239-9838 (domestic) or 1-323-794-2551 (international). All dial-in participants must use the following code to access the call: 7965894. Please call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through December 31, 2019 at 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 7965894. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company\’s website for 30 days following the call.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is furnished herewith:

ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 pressrelease_12172019.htm PRESS RELEASE – Q4 2019 EARNINGS ADDvantage Technologies Reports 101% Increase in Fiscal 2019 Full-Year Revenue Farmers Branch,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and services a range of electronics and hardware for the cable television (Cable TV) and telecommunications (Telco) industries. The Company provides equipment repair services to cable operators. The Company has two segments: Cable Television (Cable TV) and Telecommunications (Telco). The Company’s Cable TV segment sells new, surplus and refurbished cable television equipment to cable television operators or multiple system operators (MSOs) or other resellers that sell to these customers throughout North America, Central America, South America and to other international regions. The Company’s Telco segment offers its customers a range of used telecommunication equipment across various manufacturers consisting of component parts to expand capacity, provides spares or replaces non-working components. The Telco segment’s switching equipment products originate, terminate and route voice traffic.

