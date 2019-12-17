ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY), today reported its financial results for the three- and 12-month periods ended September 30, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 17th, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Joseph Hart, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Brown, Chief Financial Officer, Colby Empey, President of the Wireless Services Division, Don Kinison, President of the Telecommunications Division, and Scott Francis, Chief Accounting Officer. The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of ADDvantage\’s website, www.addvantagetechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast. The dial in number for the conference call is 1-800-239-9838 (domestic) or 1-323-794-2551 (international). All dial-in participants must use the following code to access the call: 7965894. Please call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through December 31, 2019 at 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 7965894. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company\’s website for 30 days following the call.

